The Williams Lake Regional Airport’s commercial tenants may not need to worry about rent for another six months.

A recommendation brought before the Committee of the Whole b== by Economic development Officer Beth Veenkamp would extend the Rent Relief for the airport’s commercial tenants for another six months.

Veenkamp’s report on the subject says Central Mountain Air has discontinued commercial service to Williams Lake, and Enterprise has vacated their spot at the airport but continues to serve Williams Lake.

The report shows in January 2020 over 250 hundred passengers left used the airport, compared to only 364 in January this year.

Veenkamp’s report says the cost of the rent relief would be around six thousand dollars to the city, but would show a commitment to “weathering the storm with these businesses”.