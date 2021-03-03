Ottawa is extending federal wage and rent subsidies at their current levels until June.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will remain at 75 percent, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy at 65 percent and lockdown support at 25 percent until June 5th.

Trudeau also announced just over half a billion dollars will be invested in research projects and researchers across the country.

He said the funding will roll through the Canada Foundation for Innovation to over 100 projects nation-wide.