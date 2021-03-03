100 Mile House RCMP and South Cariboo Search and Rescue will be doing an article search along Highway 97.

Police will be searching along Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache from the Canco Service Station at Kokanee Bay to 2 km north of Knife road( south of 150 Mile House). Police say this is search is a result of an incident that occurred over multiple jurisdictions on Highway 97 on March 2nd, 2021. The incident involving a stolen truck evading police started in the Clinton area and ended with two suspects being arrested south of 150 Mile House.

100 Mile House RCMP wishes to advise the public that police, along with Search and Rescue will be walking along Highway 97 and looking in Ditch areas.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident that took place on Highway 97 to come forward to RCMP in the jurisdiction involved, or 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.