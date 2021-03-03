Williams Lake City council is trying to decide what to do with the remaining COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant.

The City has $546,205 remaining from the $2,618,000 received from the Province as a conditional COVID-19 safe restart grant.

One option brought to council was to allocate the funds to the City’s capital program, supplementing taxation revenues that are still outstanding. The city currently has $746,974 in outstanding taxes.

The city would continue to collect taxes normally, and not forgive the outstanding tax amounts. The allocated funds would boost taxation revenues in the short term.

Council will continue to discuss options for the funding.