The City of Williams Lake will provide grants for business facade improvement with funding from Northern Development Initiative Trust.

The grants will provide funding to property and business owners to improve retail and commercial building facades in the City’s downtown and highway commercial corridor. The city envisions the program will help address objectives of the Official Community Plan to enhance the Community as an appealing, interesting, and friendly place to do business, visit and live. The city also hopes the program will lend towards a more unified commercial business design and “Cariboo theme”.

Grants can fund up to 50% of the total cost of eligible projects with a maximum value of $5,000, and a minimum value of $2,000. The city says the funding will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.