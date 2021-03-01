The Quesnel Rodeo Club is working on a plan to host a series of one day rodeos throughout the summer.

President Ray Jasper says everything is tentative right now though as it is all dependent on where the regulations are…

“Basically what we’re after is we’re planning for a non spectator event that is strictly competitor driven. We in Quesnel feel that we can spend some of our rainy day fund to try and make sure that we did an event this year, or a series of events.”

Jasper says depending on what happens with provincial regulations, they may be able to have spectators, although they are preparing to go ahead without them at this point.

He says the plan would be to hold one event at the end of May, one in July and another in August.

Jasper says says they are working on getting insurance in place right now, something he says they couldn’t get last year.

He says they haven’t had any discussions with the government yet…

“I know the Williams Lake Stampede Association has sent a letter to Minister Dix, so we’re hoping to hear what he has to say to them. I’ve been working a bit with them as well, you know we’ve been collaborating back and fourth.”

Jasper says at this point they also plan to have competitors from other parts of the province.