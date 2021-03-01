Williams Lake RCMP was called for a report of a robbery at a local convenience store Saturday night after 9:30

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said Police immediately attended the scene and learned that two suspects walked into the store, assaulted the two employees, and fled with cash and merchandise.

Both employees received medical treatment and the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Saunderson said evidence at the scene suggested the suspects fled on foot and Police Dog Services were called in.

After an extensive search, Saunderson said the suspects were not located.

Both suspects have been described as Indigenous men in their mid-20’s.

One was 5’6” tall, medium build, wearing a black hoody and black pants.

The other man was 6′ tall, medium build, wearing black pants with a blue hoody and a camouflage bag.

Police said both were wearing masks.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-62-11 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-84-77.