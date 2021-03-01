On Sunday (February 28, 2021) morning at 4, Williams Lake RCMP and Cariboo Chilcotin Traffic Services were called to the scene of a collision on Highway 97 at Omeretto Road, south of 150 Mile House.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said once on scene, investigators discovered a Chev Cruz and a Dodge pickup had collided.

Police say the driver of the Chev Cruz, an 81-year-old man, had died at the scene while the driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The highway was closed for a period of time and Saunderson said the investigation is ongoing and while causal factors are yet to be determined, police do not believe alcohol is involved.

If you have any information about this you’re asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-62-11.