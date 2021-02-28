(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Update 1:45 pm:

Traffic is flowing again after an early morning vehicle crash near Williams Lake and 150 Mile House today (Sunday).

The highway was closed for several hours between Omerotto and Mission while an assessment took place, says Drive BC.

Environment Canada reported 10 cm of snow for the region over the weekend.

Update 11:15 am:

The highway remains closed while an assessment is in progress.

Drive BC will provide another update at 2:00 pm.

8:00 am:

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97 in both directions near 150 Mile House.

Drive BC says the incident is between Omerotto Road and Mission Road, a stretch of about 8 kilometers.

An assessment is in progress, and a detour is available on Mission Road.

The next update will be at 11 am.