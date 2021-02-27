The City of Williams Lake will be expressing their interest in the properties of former schools.

Council voted in favour of expressing interest to School District 27 in the properties of Poplar Glade Elementary and Glendale School.

Councillor Scott Nelson says there are opportunities for development, and the council wants to make sure the community has an opportunity to make sure the properties go in the right direction.

Nelson says the properties could be a spot for housing, which he recognizes is a need in Williams Lake. Councillor Ryll expressed also stated the need for housing, and agreed the properties could fill that need.

Council voted unanimously to bring the decision to School District 27.