File Photo - Snowy roads in Quesnel (Photo sent by Michelle Taylor)

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Cariboo for tonight.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist Johnson Zohn, Williams Lake and Quesnel can expect between 10-15 cm of snow tonight and 100 Mile House is expected to receive 5-10 cm.

Zohn says the snow will only fall tonight as a front passes through, and tomorrow will just be cloudy in the Cariboo.