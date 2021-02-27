Interior Health has issued an overdose alert in 100 Mile House.

Interior Health says an increase of fatal overdoses in 100 Mile House, some of which may be linked to a white powder substance. It is unknown if the white powder is a stimulant or an opioid. Interior Health says there is also a continued presence of benzodiazepine and fentanyl in the drug supply.

Interior Health recommends the following for those that use drugs:

  • Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol altogether
  • Don’t use alone, leave the door unlocked and have someone check on you
  • If you feel you must use while alone, consider the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 911 emergency responders in the event of an overdose.
  • Test by using a small amount and go slow
  • Carry a Naloxone kit and know how to use it

Know the signs of overdose and how to respond:

  • Recognize the signs of an overdose: slow or now breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips/fingertips turning blue, difficult to rouse, non-responsice.
  • Call 9-1-1 immediately.
  • Open airway and give rescue breaths
  • Give nalaxone if you have it

The alert will remain in effect until March 5th, 2021.