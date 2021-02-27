Interior Health has issued an overdose alert in 100 Mile House.

Interior Health says an increase of fatal overdoses in 100 Mile House, some of which may be linked to a white powder substance. It is unknown if the white powder is a stimulant or an opioid. Interior Health says there is also a continued presence of benzodiazepine and fentanyl in the drug supply.

Interior Health recommends the following for those that use drugs:

Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol altogether

Don’t use alone, leave the door unlocked and have someone check on you

If you feel you must use while alone, consider the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 911 emergency responders in the event of an overdose.

Test by using a small amount and go slow

Carry a Naloxone kit and know how to use it

Know the signs of overdose and how to respond:

Recognize the signs of an overdose: slow or now breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips/fingertips turning blue, difficult to rouse, non-responsice.

Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Open airway and give rescue breaths

Give nalaxone if you have it

The alert will remain in effect until March 5th, 2021.