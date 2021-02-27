It’s the last call for applications to fill 100 Mile House Fire Rescue’s 2021 paid-on-call recruit class.

The department has been accepting applications all this month and Fire Chief Roger Hollander said it’s been going very well in the amount they’ve received so far.

“We have a lot of applicants that are just finishing up here at the end of the month. Typically we recruit each year in February, we have a lot of applications that have been submitted already for this year so far so we’re looking forward to going through those and I’d just like to remind the public that we also accept applications throughout the year.”

Even though the recruitment period ends tomorrow, Hollander says anyone who was thinking about applying for the Department, you live in the fire protection area, and you meet the minimum qualifications, you’re encouraged to submit your application regardless of the time of year.

We asked Hollander if they usually get a lot of applications when they hold their annual recruitment.

“Each year it varies, it all depends on who comes to town, sometimes it depends on people who thought about applying one year and then they finally apply the next year,O” Hollander said, “Sometimes we get a few applications and other times we get 15, 20 applications for a few spots. Each year we’ve been able to recruit a few and the idea of course is to keep those numbers topped up for emergencies just like the fire the last couple of days we had.”

Hollander said 100 Mile Fire Rescue will be reviewing the applications in the first week or so of March.