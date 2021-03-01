With the grant money from one application in the bank, the city of Quesnel is now awaiting the results of a second grant request for its new RV Park and Campground in the Johnston Bridge Loop.

Amy Reid is the Manager of Economic Development and Tourism.

“With the funding that we’ve received from the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program, we are able to go ahead and build a RV Park, but with the extra funding that we’ve applied for through Northern Development Initiative Trust we’d be able to add some bells and whistles, so we’re just waiting to hear on that in April.”

Here, Reid goes over what the project will include.

“Demolition, 13 RV Park/campsites with differing service levels, paving of the entrance to reduce dust and gravel, and a basic washroom with outdoor wash basin and water tap. If we’re successful with the additional funding we’ll be able to add some additional service sites and a better washroom facility.”

Reid says the request to Northern Development Initiative Trust is for 300 thousand dollars and would also reduce the amount of money that the city would actually have to pay.

“It will take away some of what Council will have to contribute to the CERIP grant in the current budget, and then add on some additional funding as well. The actual budget is $695,500, and that includes funds that were in the city’s budget anyways for demolition of the old public works yard.”

The Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program grant that Quesnel received last week was for around 515 thousand dollars.

Reid says the RV Park is expected to open in 2022.

She says it is part of the city’s Waterfront Development Plan.