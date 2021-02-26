An Ontario-based hockey league is expanding west and wants to put teams in the Cariboo.

The Greater Metro Hockey League (GMHL) is a Junior ‘A’ hockey league based out of Ontario and features players hoping to play NCAA hockey. The league has been expanding out West, and currently has four teams in Northern Alberta. The GMHL is hoping to continue its westward expansion and put teams in the Cariboo.

Williams Lake and Quesnel have been approached as potential homes for teams.

“We would love for it to be Quesnel”, says Williams Lake Director of Community Services Ian James, “we see a tremendous rivalry, it would be so natural and wonderful”.

The City of Williams lake is asking the public for their feedback and questions on potentially hosting the team through a survey.