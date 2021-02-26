100 Mile House RCMP has seized over 800 illegal cannabis at a grow operation in the 93 Mile Loop.

Police were on the scene of a reported chimney fire assisting 100 Mile Fire Rescue the morning of February 25th, 2021. After the fire was extinguished, police located a large amount of cannabis which was packaged for distribution.

RCMP says two suspects were detained at the scene, as RCMP members believed there was o legal Health Canada license issued for the number of plants being grown. Police say the caretaker of the cannabis only had a license for 49 plants, but over 800 plants were found on the property. 49 of the plants were left with the caretakers, and the rest were seized.

100 Mile House RCMP says the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending. Anyone with information on this or other crimes is asked to contact 100 Mile house RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.