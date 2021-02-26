A man accused of hunting with a drone in the North Cariboo region has pleaded guilty to two of the criminal charges laid against him.

Rui Ai pleaded guilty on Thursday (Feb 25) to possession of a restricted firearm and ammunition and unlawful storage of firearms and is due back in court in Vancouver on April 29th, likely for sentencing.

Ai is also facing charges under the BC Conservation Act related to the drone, possessing a drone while on a hunting trip and the actual operation of a drone while hunting.

That portion of this investigation is seen as precedent setting.

The BC Conservation Service says four loaded firearms, including a .44 magnum handgun, and a drone were seized from a vehicle outside of Quesnel in October of 2019.