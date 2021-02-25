An early morning structure fire was the alarm clock for 100 Mile Fire Rescue the morning of February 25th, 2021.

Fire rescue was called to a structure fire in the 93 Mile Loop at 6:00 AM. 100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander says fire crews observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the walls and roof of a house.

Hollander says crews were able to evacuate one occupant from the home and extinguish the blaze with the assistance of the Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department. RCMP, BCAS, ESS, and BC Hydro were on the scene providing assistance as well.

The fireplace was determined to be the origin of the blaze, but the fire remains under investigation.