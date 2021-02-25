The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association region is receiving $2,006,295 in funding from the provincial government.

That includes 974 thousand dollars to the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation for improvements to the Nemiah Airport and upgrades to Alkin Creek accommodation to expand guest capacity, as well as more than 515 thousand dollars for the construction of an RV Park and campground in Quesnel.

It is for the construction of eight serviced and five unserviced sites, a tenting area, washroom, signage and landscaping.

Troll Ski Resort is getting more than 104 thousand dollars for its Safe Space Project which includes 10 new outdoor picnic tables, construction and installation of outhouses, yurt and COVID-19 safety applications.

More than 292 thousand dollars is going to the BC Fishing Tourism Association for a boat launch, parking, road and campground improvements along Highway 24.

The Friends of the Historic Hat Creek Ranch Society is getting two grants, $55,500 for a restaurant patio extension, and 28 thousand for a campsite waterline.

The Lilloet Tourism Association is getting just over 30 grand for the construction of two mobile information kiosks and a dozen information kiosks.

And just over six thousand dollars is for signage and picnic tables for the Quesnel Farmers Market.

The money is under the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program’s (CERIP) destination development stream.