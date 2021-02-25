Another decrease in COVID-19 cases has been recorded in the Cariboo according to the BC Centre for Disease’s Weekly COVID-19 Map.

During the week of February 14th to 20th, no new cases were reported in the 100 Mile House local health region, 2 cases were reported in the area between February 7th and 13th.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin’s new case numbers continue to decrease. 7 new cases were reported in the region, a slight decrease from 8 the previous week. The community cluster in the Williams Lake area located in the Cariboo-Chilcotin health region was declared contained earlier this week.

Quesnel’s numbers remain steady, for the third week in a row, the region is reporting 2 new cases.

Across the Cariboo, just 9 of COVID-19 were reported during the week of February 14th to 20th. This is a decrease of 3 from the 12 cases reported between February 7th and 13th.