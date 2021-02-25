The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department has received a generous donation from a local business.

Assistant Fire Chief Ron Richert says AUL Industrial Repair donated over 5 thousand dollars of rope rescue equipment for industrial and embankment operations.

He says this type of equipment isn’t cheap and comes in handy, especially during low bank operations..

“It’s just to that level where it’s just steep enough that we don’t want to risk our people falling down so we’ll do rope rescue, and even getting a person out for a low bank rescue, we’ll put them in a basket or a stretcher and bring them up.”

Richert says they also use this equipment a lot during training.