(From the files of Dione Wearmouth MyPGNow.com staff)

BC’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry touched on the importance of delivering vaccines to remote and rural populations during today’s (Wednesday) COVID-19 update.

“Vaccinating our entire population is a monumental task that must account for the diversity of our geography and our population,” she stated, “we must consider how to safely deliver vaccine to rural and remote communities, how to connect with seniors and Elders everywhere, and how to ensure the process to get immunized is as simple as possible.”

This comes after the North saw 20 of the 456 new cases of COVID-19, and Interior Health reported 30 new cases for a total of 7,271.

Currently, there are 4,668 active cases in BC, 7,924 people are under active public health monitoring and 237 individuals are battling the virus in hospital.

A further 72,219 people who tested positive have recovered, keeping BC’s recovery rate at 92%.

BC’s death toll has reached 1,338 after two more people have passed away in the province.

“Just as our health-care system has risen to the challenge of protecting and caring for people who have become ill with this virus, so too are countless others working hard to get people immunized as quickly and safely as possible,” added Henry.