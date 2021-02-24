A Pink Shirt Day Awareness and fundraising campaign had one Lake City non-profit group feeling tickled pink.

Williams Lake Big Brothers and Big Sisters were given a cheque from Do-More Promotionals sales of Pink Shirt Day t-shirts and hoodies.

Executive Director Angela Kadar was thrilled to accept the donation for over 1400 dollars.

“This is something that we never knew was even possible, this kind of partnership with Do-More Promotional and the School District. They just totally rallied behind us as well. When they choose us as their charity of choice we were super honored.”

With the $1460 that was donated Kadar said Williams Lake Big Brothers and Big Sisters are probably looking at buying more tablets for their in-school mentoring programs.

Ryan Hanley, Leadership Teacher at the Columneetza Campus, said the school was happy to have partnered with Do-More on this campaign and had no idea that they would be involved in a cheque of this size for Big Brothers and Big Sisters and that it was great to see the community rally around it as well.

Owner of Do-More Promotional, Nancy Dron said the campaign and fundraiser

went well beyond their expectations for the Pink Shirts and hoodies and are really pleased with how well it turned out.

A total of 288 shirts and hoodies were created and sold.