The Williams Lake Stampede Association is asking for the Provincial Government’s guidance on how to host the Stampede this year.

In a letter to Minister of Health Adrian Dix, the Stampede association asks to meet with Minister Dix to discuss options for the event this year.

A spokesperson from the Stampede Association says all they want is to at least have a conversation on how the event can go ahead this year. While the discussion would be specifically for the Stampede, the Association hopes the discussion would help all those planning similar events.

The Stampede Association is hopeful that the event will happen this year, even if it is ‘scaled-down’.