Quick actions by occupants in an apartment complex in 100 Mile House kept a fire from causing substantial damage.

On Monday evening just before 11, Fire Chief Rodger Hollander said 100 Mile Fire Rescue were called out to the Cariboo Garden Apartments.

“Upon arrival, our crews observed a dog kennel that was actually inside an apartment that had caught fire due to a knocked over candle. The occupants of the apartment responded by throwing the kennel over the balcony and onto the front lawn where we were able to extinguish it fairly quickly.”

Hollander said they were also able to ventilate the apartment and the apartment complex that had a significant amount of smoke in the hallways.

Hollander reminds the public if you are going to use candles to use the approved candles, one’s that don’t knock over, and never even leave the room once they’re lit.