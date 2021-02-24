A look at the boardwalk. (Photo courtesy of the City of Williams Lake)

A pair of projects in Williams Lake and one in Wells will receive a big boost in funding.

$100 million from the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP) will go to a number of projects and programs around the province, including a few here in the Cariboo.

$550,000 will go towards the Williams Creek and River Valley shared multi-user boardwalk. The project includes a 900-metre multi-use boardwalk which will complete a 15-km trail connecting Williams Lake to the Fraser River, and will enhance the Gold Rush Trail.

The Williams Lake Trail Riders Association will receive a boost as well. The group will receive $109,803 for re-roofing the stable and riding arena.

Elsewhere in the Cariboo, $441,600 will go towards substantial improvement towards the Wells Outdoor Skating rink.