The Williams Lake Stampede Parade has been denied funding from the Central Cariboo Rural; Directors Caucus.

The proposed three-year contribution agreement with the Rotary Club of the Williams Lake Day Break and the City of Williams Lake in the amount of 10 thousand dollars per year to deliver the annual Stampede Parade was not approved.

Williams Lake Councillor and Joint Committee Co-Chair Jason Ryll said at the February 23rd Council meeting the conversation seemed like this was not just because of COVID-19. Ryll, along with other councillors expressed disappointment in the decision.

The Stampede Association is hoping the event will be able to happen this year. President Court Smith has sent a letter to Minister of Health Adrian Dix for correspondence on how the event can happen this year.