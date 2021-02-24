A Quesnel athlete is off to Austria for the World Junior Biathlon Championships.

21-year old Ryan Elden qualified by placing second in all of Canada last month.

Elden’s first event will be the 15-kilometre individual competition on Sunday.

He will also compete in the 10-K sprint on March 2nd and, if he place in the top 60 in that event, he will also qualify for the 12 1/2 K pursuit on March 3rd.

Elden’s final scheduled event is the 4 by 7 1/2 K relay on Saturday, March 6th.