You won’t have to look too hard to find someone wearing Pink Shirt Day gear in Williams Lake today.

Since the beginning of the month, Do-More Promotional has been going steady creating t-shirts and hoodies for individuals, from toddlers to adults, to recognize this event which started back in 2007.

Owner Nancy Dron said they were approached by Lake City Secondary and asked to supply Pink Shirts for the school.

From there they decided to open it up to the community with proceeds from the sales going to Big Brothers Big Sisters Williams Lake.

Dron said the feedback has been terrific and we asked if it’s something they would continue to do.

“Yeah I think definitely, this has been a fun project for us to take on and something that means a lot. It’s close to our hearts, the anti-bullying theme and so definitely with the support that we received I think it would be something that we would definitely consider doing again.”

Dron thanks the community for the incredible support they’ve shown and that they are blown away by the number of people who have supported this cause.

In 2007 two grade 12 students in Nova Scotia saw that a Grade 9 student was being bullied for wearing a pink shirt on the first day of school.

They bought a bunch of pink shirts and handed them out to other students to wear, and by the end of that week, most were wearing them to show their support for the bullied student.

Today Pink Shirt Day will be recognized for the 14th year in workplaces, schools, and communities throughout the Cariboo, Canada, and in over 21 countries.