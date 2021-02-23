(From the files of Dione Wearmouth MyPGNow.com staff)

559 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC, boosting the provincial total to 77,822.

Northern Health’s total is now 4,417 after 66 new cases were identified and in the Interior Health Region, there were 43 new CASES OF covid-19 bringing the total to 7,241.

There are 4,677 active cases across BC with 238 people in hospital and 69 in ICU.

Across BC there are 71,753 people have recovered as the provincial recovery rate remains at 92%.

There has been one more death in the province, BC’s death toll has reached 1,336.

Currently, 78,881 people are under active public health monitoring and there are 17 active outbreaks in BC’s Health Care System.

287,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, 59,896 of them have been second doses.

Of the doses, there have been 292 Adverse Effects Reports filed, 19 of the reports were filed after the recipients had anaphylaxis.