Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 cluster in Williams Lake has been contained.

Since the cluster was declared, 421 total cases of COVID-19 were linked to the cluster. 4 new cases have been identified since Interior Health’s last report on Friday, February 19th. A total of 33 COVID-19 cases are still active and are in self-isolation. Since the cluster was declared 388 people have recovered.

Interior Health says there are still COVID-19 cases occurring in the area, and people n all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions: