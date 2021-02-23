Interior Health declares Williams Lake area COVID-19 cluster contained
Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)
Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 cluster in Williams Lake has been contained.
Since the cluster was declared, 421 total cases of COVID-19 were linked to the cluster. 4 new cases have been identified since Interior Health’s last report on Friday, February 19th. A total of 33 COVID-19 cases are still active and are in self-isolation. Since the cluster was declared 388 people have recovered.
Interior Health says there are still COVID-19 cases occurring in the area, and people n all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:
- Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.
- Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19
- Practic physical distancing
- Wear a mask
- Wash your hands often
- Avoid all non-essential travel