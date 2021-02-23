The Gold Rush Cycling Club in Quesnel and the Williams Lake Cycling Club in Williams Lake will receive a big boost from the provincial government.

The cycling clubs will be the recipients of a Rural Economic Recovery grant to support communities recovering from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

The Gold Rush Cycling Club in Quesnel will receive $87,520, which will go towards expanding the Wonderland Trail Network Expansion.

The Williams Lake Cycling Club will receive more money. The club will receive $253,085 to go towards building a machine-built downhill mountain bike trail and an improved uphill route on the Fox Mountain trail Network. A spokesperson from the Williams Lake cycling club says they will be repurposing some of the existing trails, as well as one new trail that will appeal to a broad spectrum of riders. The club has lined up a contractor for the work to be done.