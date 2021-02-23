Members of the Tl’etinqox First Nation went to the polls yesterday to elect a Chief and 12 councilors.

When the counting was done, Joe Alphonse, who is also the current TNG Tribal Chairman, was re-elected for a seventh consecutive term.

Of the 358 total ballots cast for the position of Chief, Alphonse received 116 votes followed by Ashton Cooper with 72.

Alphonse said he was truly honored to be chosen and that it was a humbling experience as not everyone gets a chance to represent a community or organization.

“It’s exciting, we have exciting programs that we have been developing so this definitely gives me the chance to finish off a bunch of projects that we started in this last term.”

Alphonse said the community did a really good job of selecting its Councilors and he is eager to get to work with them.

“We had some really good role models that were elected in as far as I’m concerned”.

Elected for the Office of Councillor:

Alana Bobby

Paul Grinder

Eleanor Cooper

Dale Hance

Harvey Dick

Ashton Harry (Cooper)

Melanie Frank (Johnny)

Rosaline Harry

Peyal Gilpin (Laceese)

Tyron Harry

Cecil Grinder

Leslie Stump