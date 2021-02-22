There was an unusual theft in the North Cariboo over the weekend.

Quesnel RCMP Sergeant Richard Weseen goes over a few of the details…

“On Sunday morning the Quesnel RCMP responded to a residential break and enter that occurred on the Barkerville Highway where a large quantity of gold was stolen from the residence.”

According to the Cariboo Mining Association Facebook page, one ounce wafers and five ounce bars were taken along with one ounce Maple Leaf coins.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP.