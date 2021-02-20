The Cariboo Regional District has released the 2021 budget and is asking for feedback on how it should be used.

The CRD’s 2021 budget has increased to $54.3 million for 2021, an increase of 8.5% overall from 2020. Additionally, the District is proposing collecting 4.1% more taxes than last year.

A number of the CRD’s services have a proposed increased budget, including:

  • Administrative Services: 6.8% increase of $215,468
  • Airport Services: 35.4% increase of $147,035
  • Contribution Services: 9.4% increase of $40,453
  • Library, Culture, and Heritage Services: 3.1% increase of $83,221
  • Protective Services: 7.9% increase of $373,943
  • Recreation Services: 2.2% increase of $176,993
  • Streetlighting: 2.5% increase of $1,866

The Cariboo Regional District has also provided a spreadsheet to help residents learn how the new budget impacts each community directly.

 

 