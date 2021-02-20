100 Mile House RCMP received 93 calls for service during the week of February 10th to 16th, including 3 notable break and enters.

On February 13th, 2021 at around 4:40 PM, police responded to a report of a break and enter in the 100 block of Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House. The complainant reported the overnight staff on February 11th discovered a number of things disturbed around the main buildings in the yard. When the surveillance video was looked at, multiple things had been stolen and damaged by the suspects and a fuel tank had been punctured on a tractor. Video surveillance is under review, and police are continuing to investigate.

On February 15th at around 7:50 AM, police were called to a break and enter in the 300 Block of Blackstock Road in 100 Mile House. The complainant reported looking out of the window at around 5:00 AM, and seeing his shed lock cut off. The complainant searched on foot and eventually found a caucasian male on a stolen bike from the residence. The suspect is described as a caucasian male, wearing black snow pants, a black jacket, and a red ball cap and a scruffy beard. The suspect initially challenged the complainant but instead fled on foot with a large hockey bag. The suspect struggled through the snow and eventually dropped the hockey bag, and continued to flee. The complainant retrieved the hockey bag and other items before returning home. This investigation is ongoing.

In this matter, RCMP were not called until later in the morning, as the complainant mistakenly believed no officers would be working on Family Day. Police would like to remind the public there are no days when RCMP are not available, and to contact police immediately once an event is occurring.

On February 16th at around 8:30 AM, Police responded to a reported break and enter to a container at a business in the 600 block of Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House. The small container had been used as a residence but remained vacant for several months. The unknown suspect or suspects entered through an unlocked window. The suspect turned off all heaters, causing pipes to freeze in the container, and a small TV and cable box were stolen. Very little else was disturbed. The investigation is concluded pending further information being developed.