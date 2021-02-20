Williams Lake will have a place for residents to skate for the rest of winter.

A small spot on the lake near scout island has been cleared for use as an outdoor skating rink. “We had a lot of people wanting us to make a rink on the lake”, Director of Municipal Services Rob Warnock, “We haven’t had a rink like this in many years”.

With temperatures warming up the Cariboo for the weekend, Warnock says residents should use caution when using the rink. “We’re doing daily checks on it, we’re drilling down the ice to see how thick it is”, Warnock says, “If it’s slushy or if people see any cracks, you really need to be aware of that stuff and you shouldn’t probably go out there”.

As of now, Warnock says there are no plans to build a permanent outdoor rink in Williams Lake.