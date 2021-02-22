45-year old Scott Bradley is due back in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on April 19th.

He will be tried by a Supreme Court Justice alone.

Bradley is facing one count each of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure and possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

The charges are in connection with a call that 100 Mile House RCMP received to a rural area along Highway 24 near Roe Lake back in May of 2019.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a male with a gunshot wound to his hip.

He was originally taken to local hospital before being transferred to Williams Lake for surgery.

RCMP say he told them that he and a friend got into a heated argument after consuming alcohol, which led to the shooting.