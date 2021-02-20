Charges have now been laid against a man who is accused of threatening employees at a hardware store in Quesnel with a knife.

36-year old James Halvorsen appeared in court on Friday afternoon (Feb 19) and is now charged with one count each of uttering threats and theft under $5,000.

Halvorson was then released from custody and is due back in court on February 26th.

RCMP were called to the Rona store on February 18th by store employees reporting that a man was attempting to steal tools.

Shortly after that, police say a suspect entered Eagle Home Building Centre and tried to steal a drill.

When approached by employees, the man is then accused of producing a knife and threatening to kill the staff members.

RCMP flooded the area and a suspect was arrested two blocks away.

Police say they recovered a drill and a knife.