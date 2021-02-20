Man accused of attempting to rob two stores in Quesnel appears in court
Quesnel Courthouse (G Henderson, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
Charges have now been laid against a man who is accused of threatening employees at a hardware store in Quesnel with a knife.
36-year old James Halvorsen appeared in court on Friday afternoon (Feb 19) and is now charged with one count each of uttering threats and theft under $5,000.
Halvorson was then released from custody and is due back in court on February 26th.
RCMP were called to the Rona store on February 18th by store employees reporting that a man was attempting to steal tools.
Shortly after that, police say a suspect entered Eagle Home Building Centre and tried to steal a drill.
When approached by employees, the man is then accused of producing a knife and threatening to kill the staff members.
RCMP flooded the area and a suspect was arrested two blocks away.
Police say they recovered a drill and a knife.