(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

The province reported 508 new cases of COVID-19 today, with 25 of those in Northern Health and 59 in Interior Health.

The North’s total case count is now 4,252 while Interior Health’s is now up to 7,131.

Across BC, there are 4,487 active cases and 72 cases of COVID-19 variants have been identified.

With 217 people battling the virus in hospital, 61 are in ICU while the province’s recovery rate is now 92%.

6 more people have died in BC, the provincial death toll is now 1,327 with 102 of them occured in Northern Health.

192,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 36,923 have been second doses.

“Yesterday (Thursday) the highest number of doses were administered in any single day, 12,520 people recieved a vaccine, this is very good news because with every individual that gets protection by vaccination, we are all safer,” said Deputy Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Reka Gustafson.

Breakdown by Region:

Northern Health: +25 (4,252)

Interior: +59 (7,131)

Vancouver Coastal: + 116 (17,497)

Fraser: +286 (44,748)

Island: +22 (2,068)