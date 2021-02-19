(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

The coronavirus has hit the Prince George Spruce Kings.

The Spruce Kings have received notice from Northern Health several members of the team have tested positive for COVID-19.

The BCHL stated affected team members and all close contacts have been placed in a 14-day quarantine and anyone showing symptoms will be tested as soon as possible.

All of the Spruce Kings have been placed in isolation and all other billet families, team personnel, and staff have been instructed to self-monitor for symptoms and to arrange for a test if symptoms arise.

Northern Health will issue any further measures based on the results of those additional tests.

According to the team website, the Spruce Kings plan to provide an update on the situation in the coming days.