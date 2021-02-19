From record lows last week to near record highs this weekend.

That is the prediction from Environment Canada for this Sunday in particular.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist says the Arctic air is gone and has been replaced with a new system…

“Highs could get into the double digits. We’re forecasting 11 right now for Williams Lake on Sunday and for Quesnel as well. We’re more likely to get that temperature downtown Quesnel and downtown Williams Lake. The records are in the 13 degree range for Quesnel and only 11, but that’s on the hill in Williams Lake, so it will be close to the record.”

The actual records for Sunday are 10.7 degrees in Williams Lake set in 1978, and 12.8 degrees in Quesnel from way back in 1926.

The normal highs for this time of year are in the two to three degree range.