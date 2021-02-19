Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak in Canim Lake is over.

Since the outbreak was declared on January 11th, 66 people in the community tested positive for COVID-19, and two deaths were linked to the outbreak.

Outbreak response efforts were coordinated and supported by the Canim Lake First Nation and Emergency Operations Centre, Interior Health, the First Nations Health Authority, Emergency Management BC, and others.

Interior Health says even though the outbreak is declared over, COVID-19 is continuing to circulate throughout the health region. Interior Health urges everyone to continue to follow provincial health restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19