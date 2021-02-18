(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Northern Health saw 92 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the region total to 4,227.

There were just 17 new cases in Interior Health, for a total of 7,072 since the pandemic began.

617 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in BC, for a total of 75,327 cases province-wide.

There are 4,348 active cases in the province, 224 people are in hospital while 60 are in ICU.

Currently, 7,440 people are under active public health monitoring and a further 69,602 people have recovered.

Four more people have died in BC, the provincial death toll is now 1,321.

To date, 180,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 29,952 of which are second doses.

“We remind everyone about the importance of using all of our layers of protection: maintaining a safe distance from others, washing our hands regularly, staying home when we are ill, using a mask in all public spaces and having robust COVID-19 safety plans in all businesses,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry, “equally important is the need to ensure you are following all provincewide public health orders and restrictions – especially with the uptick in cases in the Lower Mainland and northern region.”

Breakdown by Region:

Northern Health: +92 (4,227)

Interior: +17 (7,072)

Vancouver Coastal: +146 (17,381)

Fraser: +342 (44,462)

Island: +19 (2,046)