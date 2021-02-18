100 Mile House RCMP are investigating the theft of a vehicle from the works yard at the West Fraser Mill.

Police received a report of an uninsured, unlicensed, green 2005 Chevrolet Silverado the company uses for tasks in the yard was taken from the yard. Surveillance footage shows two suspects who appear to be Caucasian males in safety vests driving into the yard in a grey 2000’s Ford F250 or F350 with no tailgate, a white front fender, and a lift kit. What appears to be a Caucasian male with a heavy build can be seen exiting the Ford truck and entering the Silverado. The Silverado drove away from the yard with the Ford truck following.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.