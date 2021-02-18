The BC Centre for Disease Control’s weekly map of new COVID-19 cases shows the Cariboo’s case numbers are continuing to decrease.

During the week of February 7th to 13th, the Cariboo-Chilcotin local health region saw another big decrease. Only 8 new cases were reported down from 28 the week of January 31st to February February 6th. The region’s average daily rate per 100,000 population is now between 0.1 and 5.0.

The 100 Mile House area saw another decrease as well. 2 new cases were reported in the area, down from 3.

Quesnel’s new case numbers remained steady, 2 new cases were reported, the same number as the week before.

Overall in the Cariboo, 12 new cases were reported between February 7th and 13th, a decrease of 21 from the week of January 31st to February 6th when 33 cases were reported.