Some students in the Williams Lake First Nation are about to receive a tool to help them with their education.

The First Nation announced on Facebook they were able to complete the Chromebook project, with the help of funding from the First Nation Education Steering Committee, the Williams Lake First Nation was able to purchase Chromebooks for students in grades 5 through 12.

Williams Lake Staples helped by programming the computers with the necessary software and delivered them to the community.

Parents of eligible students who will be receiving the Chromebooks will be contacted within the next few days.