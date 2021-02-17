(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

BC Health Officials say three people have died from COVID-19 in the last day.

The death toll has climbed to 1,317.

Meanwhile, an additional 427 people have tested positive, for 74,710 overall.

31 of the new cases are in Northern Health, where 4,135 people have tested positive during the pandemic.

There are 47 new cases in Interior Health for a total of 7,055 since the pandemic began.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on all of us, but with kindness, compassion and care for those around us, we will see it through,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

Of the total cases in BC, 4,150 are considered active, down 39 from yesterday (Tuesday).

There are 232 individuals currently hospitalized, 63 of whom are in intensive care.

“Most people in B.C. are doing the right thing, and we encourage everyone, in turn, to support friends and family to also continue to take precautions in their daily lives. It is not only our individual efforts that make the difference, but the power of all of us working together that helps break the chains of transmission,” said Henry.

Currently, 7,238 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

A further 69,167 people who tested positive have recovered, meaning 92.5 percent of COVID-19 patients have recovered.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks, and two in the lower mainland have been declared over.

UBC, SFU, BC Children’s Hospital and the BC CDC have launched a survey to understand the impacts of COVID-19 on the mental well-being of youth.

A further 4260 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine today (Wednesday), 176,015 people have rolled up their sleeves in total.

This includes 3116 more second doses, for a new total of 26,030.

Breakdown:

Vancouver: + 90 (17235)

Fraser: +236 (44120)

Island: +18 (2027)

Interior: +47 (7055)

Northern Health: + 31 (4135)

Outside of Canada: +5 (152)