Williams Lake City Council has endorsed a strategy to reduce poverty in the city and surrounding areas.

The Thrive Poverty Reduction Strategy, developed by the Williams Lake and Area Social Planning Council, is attempting to help those below the poverty line in Williams Lake by introducing supports for a number of factors. The strategy will be broken up into two tiers with a number of different categories. Financial security and employment, housing and homelessness, food security, lifelong learning and literacy, health and wellness, and transportation are all issues the plan is attempting to tackle.

According to research done by the Williams Lake and Area Social Planning Council, the poverty rate in Williams Lake is 14%, but a number of demographics have higher rates. 21% of children aged 0-19 and 27% of youths aged 15-19 are below the poverty line. 17% of women in Williams Lake are living in poverty. 34% of Indigenous people in Williams Lake are also living in poverty, 66% of them are women.

City Council endorsed the strategy and will apply for a grant to assist the plan to reduce poverty. The Social Planning Council will continue to apply for additional grants as well.