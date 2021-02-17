Residents in Area D of the Cariboo Regional District are invited to attend a virtual town hall meeting this evening.

It will be hosted by CRD Director Steve Forseth who goes over this evening’s agenda.

“To discuss firstly some recent initiatives within Electoral Area D I just would like to tell residents about so that they’re up to speed on what I as their area director let them know what I’m doing on their behalf, and secondly just present the Regional District draft budget numbers for 2021 as it relates to Area D and get some feedback.”

Ways to connect to the meeting taken from Cariboo Politics blog:

Via Zoom App — https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84074589929

Meeting ID: 840 7458 9929

Via Phone: 778 907 2071 (Toll Free Number)

Meeting ID: 840 7458 9929

If calling in by phone:

Dial the number listed above, then the Meeting ID with # afterwards and when asked for the participant number, then enter # and you will be placed into a “waiting room” until I let you into the meeting which should be just a few minutes before the Virtual Town Hall is scheduled to get started at 7pm on Wednesday, February 17th

Forseth said the CRD Board will review all feedback before approving the final proposed 2021 budget on March 26th.